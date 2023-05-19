Mizuho Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $39.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

