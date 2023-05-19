Mizuho Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Neutral

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

