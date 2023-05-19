Mizuho Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $62.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Activity

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,837,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,151,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

