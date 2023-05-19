Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MFG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 3,380,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 502,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.