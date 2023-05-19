Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE MFG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 3,380,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.46.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
