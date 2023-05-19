Mizuho Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $106.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $96.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.