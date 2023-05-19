Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $327.24 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,719,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,244,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,159 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,945. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,641,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,883,443. The firm has a market cap of $626.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

