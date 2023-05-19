Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 95,637 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,637 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $124,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.64. 1,951,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,562. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

