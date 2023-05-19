Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,686 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $144,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,243,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,698,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

