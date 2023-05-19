Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,935,856 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,352,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,935,856 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $160,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,225,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,666,000 after acquiring an additional 676,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. 1,308,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

