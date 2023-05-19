Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 113,658 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of JD.com worth $196,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,572,000 after acquiring an additional 447,836 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,502,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of JD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.86. 5,794,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

