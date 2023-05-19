Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 352,194 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,194 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.28% of Alliant Energy worth $177,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 209,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $52.90. 556,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

