Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of The Cigna Group worth $147,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

NYSE CI traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.06. The stock had a trading volume of 415,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,777. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

