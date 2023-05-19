Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $270.26 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,274,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 156,088 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Pfizer worth $270,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 212,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,333,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 312,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 959,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 11,825,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,420,166. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.