Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Markel worth $119,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Stock Up 0.8 %

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel stock traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,361.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,779. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,307.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,316.08.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

