Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 743,979 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
