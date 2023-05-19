Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 743,979 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

