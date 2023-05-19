Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 2,625,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,525. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.