Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,093. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

