Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 48.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after buying an additional 342,296 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

ARMK stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 383,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,612. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

