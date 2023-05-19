Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $502,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 534,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,936,000 after acquiring an additional 184,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $395,222,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.27. 80,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,339. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.30.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

