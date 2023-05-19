Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 153,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 556,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 155,986 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 2,419,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,375,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

