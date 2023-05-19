Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fortis by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 29,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,131,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,991,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortis by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,802,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,187,000 after acquiring an additional 292,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 85,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 554,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 114,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

