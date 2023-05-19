Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 335 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

NYSE IHG traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.945 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.90) to GBX 6,200 ($77.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.67) to GBX 6,000 ($75.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.