Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 201.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exponent Stock Up 0.6 %

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,563. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

