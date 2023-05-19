MinePlex (PLEX) One Day Volume Hits $1.92 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,791,626 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.