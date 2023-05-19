Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

MBCN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

