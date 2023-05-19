Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.63.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Middleby has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,403,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.