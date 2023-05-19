Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $137.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $148.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,194 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

