MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MSTR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.14. 259,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.50. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $361.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.41.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

