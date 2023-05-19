Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,477,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,245,000 after acquiring an additional 431,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

