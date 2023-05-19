MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MTG traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 1,686,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

