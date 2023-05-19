MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,085. MGE Energy has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $189.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

