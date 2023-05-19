Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of MXC stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.15. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $24.18.
