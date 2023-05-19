Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$77.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.78.

MRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$74.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.15. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.30 and a twelve month high of C$78.90. The company has a market cap of C$17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25.

Metro Dividend Announcement

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.01. Metro had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.3667233 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Featured Stories

