Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.87.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.8 %
META stock opened at $246.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $247.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
