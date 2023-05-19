Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MESO. William Blair started coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,068.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.