Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,706. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Merus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 217,433 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,910,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Merus by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 539,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

