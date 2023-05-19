Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 262,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,575,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $884.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

