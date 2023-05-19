MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 92,146 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $22.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,309.87. 117,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,255.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,095.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

