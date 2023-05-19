Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

