MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Shares Down 1.1%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 4,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 109,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

