McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,867,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $1,283,830 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

