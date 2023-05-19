McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $295.55. 2,370,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.68 and its 200 day moving average is $274.64. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $228.59 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

