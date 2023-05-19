MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Holdings Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of MaxLinear worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

