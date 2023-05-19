MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

MXL opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 101,303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in MaxLinear by 98.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

