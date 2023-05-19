MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
MaxLinear Stock Up 3.9 %
MXL opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $43.66.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
