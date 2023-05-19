MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 4200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.45 million. MAV Beauty Brands had a negative net margin of 171.83% and a negative return on equity of 246.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.0619122 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

