Matt Mcgraner Purchases 2,000 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matt Mcgraner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NREF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 25,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 503.19, a current ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,020.02%.

NREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.