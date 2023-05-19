Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Materion Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $105.54 on Friday. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,398 shares of company stock worth $580,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King increased their target price on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

