Materion Co. (MTRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Materion to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Up 1.1 %

MTRN opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,398 shares of company stock valued at $580,807. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.