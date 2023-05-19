Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,642.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,767 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Match Group worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,743 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after purchasing an additional 910,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 765,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

