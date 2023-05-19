Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 8th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Mastercard worth $417,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $366.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.40 and its 200-day moving average is $359.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

